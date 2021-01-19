https://www.oann.com/ga-county-orders-enough-ballots-to-register-entire-state-2-5-times-over-after-election/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ga-county-orders-enough-ballots-to-register-entire-state-2-5-times-over-after-election
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:43 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Many are continuing to fight to expose election irregularities as a growing number of abnormalities continue to fuel calls for investigation in Georgia. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more.