https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-biden-transition-poll/2021/01/19/id/1006197

Sixty-eight percent of Americans approve of Joe Biden’s handling of his presidential transition, according to a new Gallup poll.

Here are highlights from the poll released Tuesday:

27% of Republicans approve of Biden’s handing of his presidential transition, compared to 96% of Democrats and 71% of independents.

14% say his Cabinet picks are “outstanding.” 25% say they are “above average.” 27% rate them as “average.” 10% say they are “below average.” And 17% rate them as “poor.”

57% gave Biden a favorable rating, compared to 41% who rated him unfavorably. By comparison, President Donald Trump had a 40% favorable rating right before taking office.

53% gave Vice President-elect Kamala Harris a favorable rating, while 36% rated her unfavorably. Vice President Mike Pence had a favorable rating of 42% right before he was sworn in.

The poll, conducted Jan. 4-15, surveyed 1,023 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

