https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/germany-builds-detention-camps-for-anyone-who-refuses-quarantine/
About The Author
Related Posts
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY — No, the Georgia suitcase video was not ‘debunked’ — Not Even Close
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy