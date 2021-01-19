https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/golden-retriever-follows-man-onto-roof-takes-christmas-lights/

Everyone likes to think that their pups are the most loyal, but Vince Matteson of Portland, Oregon, has the video to prove it.

Matteson has two golden retrievers, Ace and Bo. According to The Dodo, he describes Ace as a “wild, outgoing and no-fear pup,” a description the dog certainly lived up to one recent afternoon.

While Matteson was up on the roof of his house, taking down Christmas decorations, Ace was formulating a plan.

“I was taking down the lights on the opposite side of the roof with my headphones in,” Matteson said.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see something, turn around and see Ace is on the roof! I was absolutely shocked.”

“He’s up there, just, ‘Hi, dad! Hi, dad! Hi, dad!’ Super happy,” Matteson told KATU-TV. “I’m like, ‘Oh, well this isn’t good.'”

At first, Matteson concluded his housemate must have hoisted the golden to the roof as a prank — a logical conclusion. But security video told otherwise.

“Ace climbs up this whole ladder by himself and is now on top of the roof,” Matteson recalled. The video clearly showed Ace carefully climbing up the entirety of the ladder and then popping up onto the roof.

Going up is far easier than getting down, so Matteson called his housemate up and handed him the 80-pound dog to carefully go back down the ladder with.

He’s still unsure how Ace put together the clever trick and maintains that he’s never done something like this before.

“No, not ever,” he said. “So, I don’t know how Ace learned how to do it–maybe just watching me.”

“He was just curious what his Dad was doing up on the roof.”

“He is curious, making sure there were no squirrels there. He would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Bo didn’t show the same adrenaline-junky thrill-seeking behavior, but to make sure there were no repeat shenanigans from either pupper, Matteson moved the ladder to the front yard before resuming his work.

He shared the footage from the security camera as well as what he managed to capture with his phone when Ace appeared on the roof, and the clips have gone viral.

No dogs or people were hurt in the filming of the stunt, and as Matteson posted to reassure viewers, “For all who were asking, Ace was safely removed from the Woof.”

