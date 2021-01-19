http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EFrCzHu8nDQ/

Tuesday on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) warned against Americans becoming accustomed to the “police state” atmosphere in Washington, D.C.

While he said he was “thankful” for their presence, he said government tended to overreach in times of crisis.

Partial transcript as follows:

CAVUTO: Do you feel safe there?

CAWTHORN: You know what, Neil? I absolutely feel safe being behind 20,000 National Guard troops.

But I do want to make it clear that America should not become used to this or desensitized to having troops in what is virtually a police state here in Washington, D.C.

I am thankful for the protection, but it can’t be something that we have as a common occurrence.

CAVUTO: Now, obviously, had we not had that, you know, riot and the storming of the Capitol, probably, this would not be happening.

What do you think of that and how that made this, sadly, the reality?

CAWTHORN: You know, as you just said, Neil, it is a very sad reality. What happened on January 6 is unacceptable.

But I do believe that government has time and time again, in moments of crisis, always overreached to try and limit more of our liberties. So, I’m just hoping that this is not going to be something that’s going to be a standard practice from here on out.

But I do — I am very appreciative to all the National Guard troops who are here. They’re doing an incredible job. And it’s a very intimidating presence. So, hopefully, this will dissuade any violence, because that’s just unacceptable.