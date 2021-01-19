https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greg-kelly-who-the-hell-do-they-think-they-are/
Greg Kelly plays nice with the totalitarian censors — Stelter and Tapper
CNN wants to silence conservatives and kick OAN and Newsmax off air
Greg shares some nice words about about these two CNN hosts, but he’s “rather surprised that they’re in the cancel culture business. I think they’re better than that.” @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/J6LUQCcv4o
— Newsmax (@newsmax) January 19, 2021