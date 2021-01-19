https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greg-kelly-who-the-hell-do-they-think-they-are/

Posted by Kane on January 19, 2021 2:03 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Greg Kelly plays nice with the totalitarian censors — Stelter and Tapper

CNN wants to silence conservatives and kick OAN and Newsmax off air

Short highlight clip…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...