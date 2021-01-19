https://www.theepochtimes.com/harry-brant-son-of-peter-brant-and-supermodel-stephanie-seymour-dead-at-24_3662688.html

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and billionaire industrialist Peter Brant, was found dead over the weekend, his family confirmed Monday.

The young New York socialite who was signed with model agency The Lions was just 24 and reportedly suffered from an accidental prescription drug overdose on Sunday.

Brant struggled with addiction for several years and was set to enter rehab in a few days, according to a statement from his parents to the New York Post.

“It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication,” the statement reads.

“Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from reentering rehab,” it continues. “We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy.”

Industrialist Peter M. Brant and model Stephanie Seymour attend the Food Bank Of New York City’s Can Do Awards 2016 hosted by Mario Batali at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on April 20, 2016. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Food Bank of New York City)

Brant appeared as a model in many campaigns like top fashion magazine Italian Vogue. He also worked for designers like the French luxury fashion house Balmain.

In 2015 and 2016, he launched collections of their unisex make-up line for MAC Cosmetics together with his brother, which was called “Brant Brothers.”

The brothers, growing up with famous parents and often attending top international fashion shows, were once labeled “NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers” by New York Magazine.

Harry and Peter Brant attend the Giambattista Valli show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2015/2016 in Paris on July 6, 2015. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In 2016, Brant was arrested in Connecticut for drug possession after he refused to pay a cab fare and local authorities recovered “a white substance” that tested positive for drugs, the Post reported. Alongside a drug possession charge, he was also charged with larceny and interfering with an officer.

Brant is survived by his mother, Seymour, 52, and father, Brant, 73, as well as his two siblings, Peter II, 27, and Lilly Margaret, 16. He also has an older half-brother from his mother’s previous marriage and four half-siblings from his father’s previous marriage.

From NTD News

