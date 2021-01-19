https://hannity.com/media-room/here-we-go-again-tlaib-says-its-really-important-to-understand-israel-is-a-racist-state/

‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Bernie, AOC, Tlaib Rip Bipartisan $900B CoVID Bill, Demand ‘Direct Payments’ to Americans

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.07.20

Far-left politicians slammed the bipartisan CoVID relief package making its way through the US Senate this week; saying the bill fails to deliver “direct payments” to working-class Americans and struggling small businesses.

“It is unacceptable that the proposal does not even do what the CARES Act did and provide, at the very least, a $1,200 direct payment to working-class Americans and $500 for their kids,” Sanders said in a statement last week. “Tens of millions of Americans living in desperation today would receive absolutely no financial help from this proposal. That is not acceptable.”

“Canada did $2,000/monthly. The US is the richest nation on earth and a 2nd stimulus check is getting blocked bc GOP want corporate bailouts & austerity in ‘exchange’ for it. Maybe if everyone in the US incorporated as an LLC, Mitch McConnell would actually do something for them,” posted Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

“Stimulus check now (monthly)!” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib. “It would have the most impact on lives, especially children.”

