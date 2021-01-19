https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/heres-a-thread-on-what-might-be-keeping-us-wearing-masks-virtually-forever/

As Twitchy reported Monday, Joe Biden, who’s reportedly been double-masking, showed up at a Philadelphia food bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Day wearing a hat, sunglasses, a mask (or masks) that appeared to cover his entire face, and protective gloves. Some wondered why someone who’d been vaccinated twice against COVID-19 would need all that protective gear — the mask is supposed to keep you from infecting others.

As we’ve also reported, there’s been discussion over how to prove one’s been vaccinated — a card, maybe — so that you can ward off that crazy person chasing you around a store because you’re no longer wearing a mask.

So what’s the deal? Joe Biden wants us all to wear masks just for the first 100 days of his presidency, but does that count even if you’ve been vaccinated or already had COVID? PoliMath has some thoughts:

My reaction to “we still need to wear masks after vaccination” is “why are you wearing a mask?” If the answer is “so I don’t make unvaccinated people feel like second class citizens” then fine. But if it is “you could transmit COVID after vaccine immunity” that is nonsense — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

Masks prevent respiratory transmission If you are expelling enough COVID virus to make someone ill, then your respiratory track *will* be testing positive for COVID That is exactly the thing that the vaccine prevents. That is how we measure the efficacy of the vaccine — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

If you see “experts” telling you that you need to wear a mask after vaccination b/c you could still transmit the virus, what they are really saying is “we’re worried about social stability if a class of people can go unmasked but we’re not allowed to make that our reason” — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

My god This is one of those things that is so obvious that only really smart people who talk themselves in circles until they believe anything can think it’s not true — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

Think hard and walk through the process of vaccination, what it does, how we measure it, how respiratory infections work, and how masks work. Then go back over what you’ve heard about post-vaccination mask-wearing and ask how it makes sense. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

The reason I’m picking this particular fight is b/c, if you follow the “keep masks on even weeks post-vaccine” rationales, they lead to a world where this crisis is never functionally over https://t.co/ASawhZiVkv — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

If, post-vaccine, you are still a transmission risk, that means no movies, no concerts, no church, no indoor events. It means 100% masks on planes forever. It means COVID tests any time you fly internationally. If what they are telling us is true, that’s the world. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

The far far far more likely scenario is “They’re giving you bullshit reasons b/c they don’t trust you with the real reason” The reason this is more likely is because it is what has been happening every single step of this crisis. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

I’m not saying “don’t wear masks” I’m saying “these rationales do not pass the sniff test and this is the 13th time that has happened and the sniff test has a far better track record than the official admonitions” — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 19, 2021

Fear of Mask Karens attacking you is probably #1. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) January 19, 2021

Dropping the masks is fine if the relevant people get dayglo, watermarked shirts with “BOTH DOSES & 30 DAYS” on them — Matt Corbett (@CorbettMatt) January 19, 2021

No one at the grocery store knows if I got vaccinated. We all wear until it’s safe enough to stop — tejanojim (@tejanojim) January 19, 2021

But how do we know when it’s safe enough to stop?

Every time I say this out loud, somebody shouts me down. — Meisterbuerguesa (@meisterbuerger) January 19, 2021

“… a world where this crisis is never functionally over.” This is what is most depressing. Why don’t they want it to end? — Gadwall Drake III (@gadwalldrake) January 19, 2021

… which is exactly what entirely too many people currently in power have in mind. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 19, 2021

I know regular people who seem to get off on this whole thing and pretty clearly don’t want it to end — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) January 19, 2021

This. It’s weird — GrundleStiltzkin (@GrundleStiltz) January 19, 2021

Continuing masking for people who have been vaccinated is quite literally virtue signaling at its most fundamental definition. — Dan Glesack (@consubermensch1) January 19, 2021

Weirdo DC people are already pushing it because of the flu and the cold and because DC people are borderline psychos who can’t deal with normal human interaction and masks let them avoid it. — ArmaliteAR-180B (@ArSpade) January 19, 2021

This is going to last forever because our elite overlords are so horribly out of touch with normal people they’ll either over-sell caution or over-sell throwing caution to the wind because they believe people are too stupid to understand nuance. — professor fancypants (@MillionsSloppy) January 19, 2021

If the crisis ends then the expanded powers end — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) January 19, 2021

Remember how weird it felt going out the first time with a mask? Imagine how it’s going to feel going out without a mask — if that’s allowed.

