Two top Democrat voices who have been unrelenting opponents of President Trump throughout his first term, and critically provided key promotion of the now-debunked “Russia” collusion claims against him, are renewing their claims.

“I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day the insurgents invaded our Capitol,” twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said.

“With you Mr. President all roads lead to Putin. I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Their comments renewed the long-ago debunked claims of ties, or “collusion” between President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia, specifically its chief, Vladimir Putin.

Those claims have been investigated multiple times, and even FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, with dozens of agents at his disposal and millions of taxpayer dollars, was unable to find evidence.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said, the Russia issue simply has become an “obsession” with Democrats. He pointed out they used it against President Trump even before he took office, and they’re still trying to use it against him as his first term concludes Wednesday.

The comments from Clinton and Pelosi came on a podcast called “You and me both.”

Clinton launched a series of insinuations, saying she’d like to see President Trump’s phone records to see if he talked with Putin “while the Capitol was under siege.”

Clinton, who lost to President Trump in 2016, claimed he has a “disdain” for democracy and followed “other agendas” in the White House. She insists she wants to know to whom President Trump was “beholden.”

Commentator Byron York at the Washington Examiner cited it as a sign of the virulence that remains of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

That, he said, is the “Democrats’ obsession with Donald Trump.”

He cited the podcast and said, “You will not be surprised to learn that President Trump dominated the conversation. The two reached back into the Trump-Russia matter — what the president calls the ‘Russia hoax’ – to call for yet another Trump investigation.”

York explained, “Clinton’s theory was that the Russians, acting through their puppet, the President of the United States, were behind the Capitol riot. ‘Do you think we need a 9/11 type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?’ she asked Pelosi.”

Pelosi unleashed on the president, York reported: “In an extraordinary monologue, Pelosi went back to an October 2019 meeting at the White House in which she, dressed in a blue suit and sitting across from the president, rose, pointed her finger at him and stormed out of the room. ‘To your point of who was he beholden to,’ Pelosi told Clinton, ‘as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit, as I was leaving, what I was saying to him as I was pointing — rudely — at him, ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’ I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally. But what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world. And these people, unbeknownst to them, they are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the President of the United States. So yes, we should have a 9/11 commission.'”

“What to say?” wrote York. “But remember that there has been a House investigation of Trump and Russia. A Senate investigation of Trump and Russia. And a special counsel investigation with Trump and Russia. All searched for that much hoped-for Putin connection that would prove ‘collusion’ in the 2016 campaign and cement Democrats’ allegation that the president was a ‘Putin puppet.’ Two investigations were by Congress, with its limited investigative powers, but the third, by special counsel Robert Mueller, had all the authority of U.S. law enforcement. And none — none — could establish that ‘collusion’ ever took place.”

Democrats in the U.S. House accused President Trump of inciting insurrection for his speech to a rally in Washington on January 6. It’s now known rioters, both extreme Trump supporters and leftists with their own agenda, broke into the Capitol and vandalized the building.

Clinton recently wrote in a commentary published that the riot was the result of “white-supremacist grievances.”

Actually, the Washington Post previously reported that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016 and the Democratic National Committee that funded what later became the infamous and faked “dossier” created by British agent Christopher Steele making horrendous allegations about Donald Trump.

The report explained Marc Elias, a lawyer for the Clinton campaign, hired Fusion GPS, to do “research. ” Then Fusion hired Steele to create the allegations. It was later learned that Steele reached out to Russian sources to help create the allegations.

Many claims in the dossier never have been verified and likely never will be, but it was published by Buzzfeed News. At the time, then-FBI chief James Comey, who later was fired by Trump, handed over a summary of Steele’s claims to Barack Obama.

Documents that later were declassified revealed John Brennan, at the time the CIA director for Obama, told Obama about Clinton’s purported plan to link Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her of a private email server” while she was secretary of state.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes of the meeting along with a CIA memo revealing officials referred the matter to the FBI for a possible investigation.

Ratcliffe said he has sent the documents to the House and Senate Intelligence committees.

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” the Brennan notes said. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

A large part of the note page remains redacted, but there are references to “JC,” “Denis” and “Susan” in the margins, which could reference FBI Director James Comey, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough.

Earlier, Ratcliffe cleared the release of documents showing that in September 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral on Russian intelligence indicating Hillary Clinton approved “a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections” in order to distract the public from her email scandal.

Steele’s dossier later was used by the FBI as primary evidence to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

U.S. Attorney John Durham now is conducting a criminal investigation of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia probe.

