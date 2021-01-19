https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/19/i-can-feel-myself-get-stronger-tds-afflicted-yale-law-prof-is-really-really-proud-of-his-weird-obsession-with-richard-grenell/

Scott Shapiro is Charles F. Southmayd Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy at Yale Law School.

But more importantly than that, he’s a flaming nutjob.

Seriously. He’s got this creepy fixation on Richard Grenell. Specifically Grenell’s Twitter follower count:

Definitely sounds like someone who should be helping to mold the minds of future lawyers.

We all are.

According to our calculations, that’s accurate.

Apparently that’s all Scott does:

OK, well, he sucks at that job, too.

