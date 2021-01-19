https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/19/i-can-feel-myself-get-stronger-tds-afflicted-yale-law-prof-is-really-really-proud-of-his-weird-obsession-with-richard-grenell/
Scott Shapiro is Charles F. Southmayd Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy at Yale Law School.
But more importantly than that, he’s a flaming nutjob.
Seriously. He’s got this creepy fixation on Richard Grenell. Specifically Grenell’s Twitter follower count:
In honor of Trump’s last day, I will track the declining ratio of @RichardGrenell‘s twitter followers to mine. Two weeks ago, it was roughly 14:1.
At 9:52 EST –> 12.0565656566 more followers
Updated on the hour. Aiming to hit 11 by inauguration. Please help me meet my goal.
— Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021
Amazing progress:
At 10:52 EST –> 12.0060362173
We are SO close to our goal of 11 times Richard Grennel’s followers to mine.
As I gain more followers, Grenell becomes more censored and silenced. Please keep it up. https://t.co/EwMMq4Thh5
— Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021
Whoa:
At 11:58 EST –> 11.9202652499
We are now under 12 times the number of followers, but if you round up, you still get 12. Let’s make it to 11.@benjaminwittes‘s goal is parity. If I reach parity, I will sing “Imagine” again. https://t.co/Y88LAPhFro
— Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021
09:52 EST –> 12.0565656566
10:52 EST –> 12.0060362173
11:58 EST –> 11.9202652499
12:57 EST –> 11.475
I can feel myself get stronger as the #MAGA power drains from @RichardGrenell‘s account. Thank you for all of your help.
Another update in an hour https://t.co/CfGYuXQTs5
— Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021
UPDATE:
12:56 EST –> 11.3526345825
The system is definitely working. https://t.co/dMeW7SAy5x
— Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021
Definitely sounds like someone who should be helping to mold the minds of future lawyers.
OnlyFans thot, but for twitter followers. https://t.co/bdhxp2s5Rf
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 19, 2021
How old are you?
— Natasha (@MaxiEmpire) January 19, 2021
Obsessed much? https://t.co/2NFIkRUDcP
— Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) January 19, 2021
How desperate are you folks? This is not healthy. You sincerely need to seek some professional help. I’m concerned for some of you. https://t.co/BMDeNsTNoI
— Sandpit Heathen Plebe (@rev_entertain) January 19, 2021
I’m embarrassed for you https://t.co/oC3nQUbwsE
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) January 19, 2021
We all are.
Research shows that it is IMPOSSIBLE to have a more pathetic existence. https://t.co/ydTpmjcqHK
— G, Esq. (@Sock_Czar) January 19, 2021
According to our calculations, that’s accurate.
Have you tried getting a life?
— eric (@eriContrarian) January 19, 2021
if this is how you spend your day, it might be time to rethink your life
— Jon Sticha (@jonsticha) January 19, 2021
Apparently that’s all Scott does:
I’m a philosopher. Rethinking my life is my job. https://t.co/p2kajhyG1U
— Scott Shapiro, Rich Grenell 11.352 X more follows (@scottjshapiro) January 19, 2021
OK, well, he sucks at that job, too.