Actor-comedian Jim Carrey, a prolifically hostile opponent of President Trump and his supporters, heaped praise upon failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Monday, deeming her a “political superstar” who “rescued Georgia from the Red Hats.”

“Today I’m giving a shout out to born leader and political superstar Stacey Abrams who rescued Georgia from the Red Hats,” the Dumb & Dumber star said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day alongside a painting of Abrams. “Their resistance makes all loving hearts stronger and more resolved. Thank you Stacey ‘for the content of your character.’ Dr. King would be so proud of you.”

Today I’m giving a shout out to born leader and political superstar Stacey Abrams who rescued Georgia from the Red Hats. Their resistance makes all loving hearts stronger and more resolved. Thank you Stacey “for the content of your character.” Dr. King would be so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/vZQqAqNj6Z — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 19, 2021

Abrams, a Democrat who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to her Republican opponent Brian Kemp by less than two percentage points, led the way for Democrats in Georgia ahead of the January 5 runoff elections. Both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated their incumbent GOP challengers, splitting the Senate and thereby giving the upper chamber’s majority to the party in control of the White House. With a Biden-Harris administration, Democrats will have the edge in the Senate.

Carrey is hardly the only Hollywood leftist to gush over Abrams following the duel Democrat victories in the Peach State, with some referring to her as a “superhero,” and “goddess.”

“.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all,” The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said.

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

“STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS,” pop sensation Cher exclaimed as Thirtysomething star Ken Olin suggested that Abrams’ face be placed on the $20 bill.

STACEY ABRAMS IS A

GODDESS 🙌🏾🙌🏼 — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2021

They should put @staceyabrams on the $20 bill. — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 6, 2021

Comedian Chelsea Handler even suggested that Georgia introduce new statues featuring “Georgia’s voting heroes,” including Abrams.

It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia. start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 6, 2021

Carrey’s Monday shoutout veers dramatically from the vitriol he typically spews to his nearly 19 million Twitter followers, frequently tweeting unbecoming renditions of GOP personalities and wishing them ill.

Last year, the Bruce Almighty star doomed Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) to hell.

Susan Collins, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/jfyXUKryAo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 20, 2020

Ted Cruz, Hellbound Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/4MdePetlp2 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020

Months earlier, Carrey tweeted a painting featuring Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) being run down by a lawnmower, vowing that the Kentucky Republican and all “greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down” in 2020.

It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WfrZluFFag — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2020

