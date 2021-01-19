http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fz0HRDXRkeI/

President-elect Joe Biden left Delaware Tuesday for Washington, DC, aboard a charter plane, rather than one of the government planes used in the military fleet for transporting the president.

It appears that President Donald Trump did not offer the use of a government plane for Biden and his family and a White House official told Breitbart News that the president-elect did not request it.

Typically, a president-elect travels to Washington, DC, for the inauguration aboard a plane in the fleet used for Air Force One.

When Trump was president-elect in January 2017, he arrived on a government Boeing 757 that was part of the Air Force One fleet. Several of his children, grandchildren, and members of his extended family joined him.

Biden initially planned to ride the Amtrak train to Washington from Delaware but changed his plans last week for security reasons after a group of Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill to protest the election.

The president-elect will stay at the Blair House Tuesday night, a presidential guest house across the street from the White House before the Inauguration ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump will leave the White House early Wednesday morning.

