When Barack Obama was in office, he pushed back against amnesty. He sought other dangerous methods to decriminalize illegal immigration, including DACA, but amnesty was a bit too much of a stretch for him even when his party was in control of the House and Senate.

Those who think Joe Biden represents a continuation of Obama’s policies are in for a shock immediately after he’s inaugurated. And while many still cling to the idea that a miracle may happen, most Americans are expecting him to start issuing executive orders and pushing Capitol Hill for legislation on January 21st. His plan for amnesty is quickly taking the lead as the most absurd. According to Breitbart:

President-elect Joe Biden’s amnesty plan will reportedly provide the glittering prize of U.S. citizenship to everyone who can show they were in the United States illegally on January 1, if Congress passes the wage-cutting, nation-changing legislation amid a deep economic recession.

“To qualify, immigrants must have been in the United States as of Jan. 1, a move meant to blunt any rush to the border,” according to a description provided “by transition officials” to the Washington Post.

But the “rush to the border” is likely because migrants and the coyotes’ smuggling industry can backdate documents and forge new identities, especially when the prize is the opportunity to escape their lives in undeveloped countries and then become citizens of the United States of America.

“Biden, he’s going to help all of us,” one English-speaking Honduran told CNN on Sunday. “He’s given us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us legal [unintelligible] paper so we can get a better life for our kids and family.”

The 1986 amnesty of roughly three million illegal aliens included much evidence of pre-computer fraud and a rejection rate of only about 12 percent, according to a government-sponsored study. Blue-collar household incomes have risen very little since the 1986 amnesty, although there was a sharp seven percent jump in 2019.

Disinformation caused the surges in illegal immigration and the rise of huge migrant caravans in the summer of 2018. One can argue that the GOP’s unwillingness to embrace President Trump’s plan for the walls and stricter border controls was the reason they lost control of the House of Representatives in that midterm election.

Do not expect the Democrats to make the same mistake with the wishes of their base. They want amnesty, all the while ignoring the damage it will do to the nation. Most will point to the January 1 deadline as a smart move to prevent others from coming to the border, but they were heading here before Biden’s inauguration and they will continue to head here even after the cutoff is initiated. Why? Because the disinformation will never end. According to Townhall:

President-elect Joe Biden (D) has a number of executive actions in the works. He plans to sign roughly a dozen executive orders throughout his first 10 days in office. The first one he plans to sign into law on Wednesday after he is sworn in is focused on propping up illegal aliens.

According to CBS News, Biden’s immigration overhaul includes providing a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens, imposing a deportation moratorium and extending protection for Dreamers.

It’s no wonder why a caravan from Central America is already headed to the United States-Mexico border. In fact, an illegal alien from Honduras admitted that the reason the caravan is coming to America is because they know a Biden administration would be more sympathetic to them.

“I’m here today because in my country, the hurricane we had, is kind of terrible and we got a president that’s not helping the population and being in a bad situation. I’m coming from way, way far [away],” he explained, pointing behind him. “My family, I left them home. I know they’re kind of rowdy because I don’t have no internet so that they can check me and see how I’m doing.”

“I’m here today because I’m coming to get to the U.S.,” he said matter-of-factly.

According to the Honduran, the pandemic has had a detrimental impact on his home country. He said he used to work as a tour guide for those who visited his island. Since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus, tourists are nonexistent.

“What I want for my people, I just want patience and pass to the U.S. because they have a new president,” he explained. “President Biden is going to help all of us. He’s giving us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us a paper so we can get a better life for our kids and our family.”

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is “going to help all of us.” pic.twitter.com/LkrVCsXcSb — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

Granting amnesty, even with a deadline, will encourage a full-blown siege on our southern border. This is the first step towards the Neo-Marxist plan engage in an open borders stance that will mean the end of the United States.

