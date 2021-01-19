https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-john-brennan-protege-gina-haspel-resigns-cia-director-covering-chinese-interference-2020-election/

Deep State hack Gina Haspel resigned from her post as CIA Director on Tuesday.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to lead this remarkable organization,” Haspel said in a statement. “I depart deeply proud of the work we have done together – the triumphs we have achieved, the threats we have overcome, and the investments we have made for the future.”

The #CIA workforce thanks Director Haspel for her 36 years of dedicated service to the American people. You have broken barriers and empowered the next generation of CIA officers. pic.twitter.com/ELzP8XzIKt — CIA (@CIA) January 19, 2021

Recall, Gina Haspel personally blocked the declassification of the Spygate documents.

“According to his handwritten notes, former CIA Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal and claiming interference by Russian security services.” Ratcliffe previously said.

This is why Gina Haspel, who was hand-picked by John Brennan to run the CIA’s operations in London during the 2016 election — Christopher Steele’s hub, is blocking the release of more documents.

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis said that getting these documents declassified was difficult and Gina Haspel was personally blocking other damning Russiagate records.

“I’m told that it is Gina Haspel personally who is blocking continued declassification of these documents that will show the American people the truth of what actually happened,” Davis said.

“Many of the people blocking these documents are likely implicated by them. You have these career bureaucrats whose careers may be destroyed by the facts within them,” Sean Davis told Tucker Carlson in October.

Ratcliffe also sent a letter to Congress over the weekend revealing “CIA management covered up Chinese interference in the 2020 election.”

