JUST IN: McConnell, Schumer Reportedly Meeting to Discuss ‘Power Sharing Agreement’ for Next Congress
Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are reportedly in talks to discuss a potential “power sharing” agreement between the two parties as the chamber will be split 50-50 with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
