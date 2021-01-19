https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/khashoggi-declassification-incoming/

Biden’s Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines says, if confirmed, she will provide Congress with an unclassified report on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. pic.twitter.com/ocPUsJUeti — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 19, 2021

The Biden administration will declassify an intelligence report into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Avril Haines, who has been nominated to serve as director of national intelligence.

The decision means that the US is likely to officially assign blame for Khashoggi’s murder to the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.