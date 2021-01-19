https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/kohls-bed-bath-beyond-will-stop-selling-pillow-products-ceo-mike-lindell-challenged-election-results/

On Monday news broke that Dominion Voting Systems threatened My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell with a letter dated December 23, 2020, from defamation lawyers. In the letter, Dominion lawyer Thomas A. Clare called Lindell’s attacks on the voting company used in all six contested states “implausible,” adding they have “no basis in reality.”

100 Percent Fed Up later reported – Mike Lindell is not the only person who received a threatening letter from Dominion—at least one GOP poll challenger in Michigan (who never even mentioned Dominion in her affidavit) received a threatening letter from Dominion.

Mike Lindell, a devout Christian, is not worried about a letter from Dominion lawyers threatening defamation. Like President Trump, Lindell is a fighter and is vowing to fight back, telling Axios that he’s looking forward to Dominion’s lawsuit. “I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election.”

Also on Monday Bed, Bath and Beyond issued a statement saying the company will no longer sell “My Pillow” products after Mike Lindell challenged the election results.

You are no longer allowed to question election fraud in the United States of America.

Bed Bath & Beyond has now officially DROPPED MyPillow! Thank you to everyone who stepped up and help amplify our message and thank you to @BedBathBeyond for siding with democracy. https://t.co/otp3dH7r7c — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 19, 2021

Later last night Mike Lindell told OANN that Kohl’s and Bed, Bath and Beyond will no longer sell his products.

Lindell also told the RSBN reporter that Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco and Kohls have just dropped sales for his products in their stores over his support for voter fraud to be revealed.

Watch:

** You can contact Bed, Bath and Beyond here.

** You can contact Kohl’s here.

