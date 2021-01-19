https://thepostmillennial.com/violence-rocks-chicago-for-another-weekend-23-shot-6-dead

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

In yet another weekend of gun violence, 23 people wound up shot in the city of Chicago, with six of them succumbing to their injuries.

Among this weekend’s victims were two teenagers killed in separate incidents, plus another man early Sunday morning, then a woman shot to death in her car late Sunday night on Chicago’s West Side.

Another girl, aged 17 years, was found dead in her West Side home on Sunday, and a male was shot on Sunday in Belmont Central. Finally, a 32-year-old man was killed on the South Side in a shooting.

According to Chicago Eyewitness News, four of the above six incidents that caused death also involved people being severely wounded by gunshots, most of them are now in critical condition in the hospital.

There were also several non-fatal shooting incidents that left victims in hospital, including another person shot in the leg while in his vehicle. The shots came from a black-colored Bentley, according to police reports.

Last weekend was almost as bad as this past one, with five people dying and 25 others injured in violent gun crimes across Chicago.

The city of Chicago has seen rising crime and violence in recent years, but 2020 appears to have been a record breaker, with 2021 on pace to be another violent year.



