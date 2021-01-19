https://newsthud.com/watch-sunny-hostin-suggests-74-million-trump-voters-have-been-brainwashed/

Today on “The View” co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin discussed how it would look if Trump were to pardon himself.

Behar said “I just wanted to say, Sunny, if he pardons himself, Sunny, that admits that he’s guilty and then when the impeachment in the Senate comes up, what are they supposed to do with that? They have to convict him. He himself is saying I’m guilty.”

“Absolutely. Absolutely” Hostin replied “but his defense, I think, is going to be, ‘This is a witch hunt. This is a witch hunt against me, so of course, I have to try to pardon myself because everyone’s out against me.’ And guess what? Seventy-four million will believe that because they have been brainwashed, Joy. I really believe that they’ve been brainwashed by this misinformation campaign over the past four years.”

