UPDATED 7:54 AM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Former White House Strategic Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp asserted the left will only cause more division. She issued her warning on Twitter Monday in response to a report from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

This is where the Left is going next. Trump supporters = ISIS. The irresponsibility of the Left is appalling and will cause further division. https://t.co/047uRvnHjQ — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) January 18, 2021

During an appearance on CNN earlier in the day, McCabe compared supporters of President Trump to ISIS militants. He claimed Republican voters have been “completely manipulated by propaganda.”

“They’ve clearly been radicalized and it explodes in an orgy of violence and mayhem,” he stated. “And just insanity…it has all the hallmarks of a riot of extremists.”

Schlapp fired back by calling McCabe’s remarks “irresponsible and appalling.”

