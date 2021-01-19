https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/19/mitch-mcconnell-on-capitol-rioters-they-were-provoked-by-the-president-and-other-powerful-people-video/
Some interesting remarks on the Capitol riots from Mitch McConnell today:
McConnell says the white supremacist mob that ransacked the Capitol was “provoked by the president and other powerful people”
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 19, 2021
Watch:
Sen. Majority Leader McConnell: Insurrectionists were “provoked by the president and other powerful people.” pic.twitter.com/6kqSlAJHky
— The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2021
Wow.
hmmmm https://t.co/FTcao5FUja
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 19, 2021
McConnell doesn’t exactly sound like a Trump loyalist, does he?
So, will Cocaine Mitch ultimately put his money where his mouth is?
It will look really weird if he doesn’t vote to convict after saying this stuff. https://t.co/iVILv6hPbT
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 19, 2021