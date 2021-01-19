https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/19/mitch-mcconnell-on-capitol-rioters-they-were-provoked-by-the-president-and-other-powerful-people-video/

Some interesting remarks on the Capitol riots from Mitch McConnell today:

Watch:

Wow.

McConnell doesn’t exactly sound like a Trump loyalist, does he?

So, will Cocaine Mitch ultimately put his money where his mouth is?

