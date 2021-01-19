https://www.theblaze.com/news/mitch-mcconnell-trump-provoked-mob

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that President Donald Trump is responsible for provoking the mob that rioted at the U.S. Capitol earlier in January.

What are the details?

In remarks from the Senate floor, McConnell said that the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was “provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding … which they did not like.”

He continued, “But we pressed on, we stood together, and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night. We certified the people’s choice for their 46th president.”

His remarks came as he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) prepare for Trump’s forthcoming impeachment trial.

The House impeached Trump last week for inciting an insurrection but has yet to transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate. Once the House transmits the article, the trial can begin, but McConnell has yet to offer up how he plans to vote in the Senate impeachment.

Following McConnell’s remarks, Schumer insisted that Trump “should not be eligible to run for office ever again.”

“Healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability,” he added. “There will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate, there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors, and if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again.”

Trump is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

As Axios pointed out, “A McConnell vote to convict would likely open the floodgates for other Republican senators to do the same.” Undisclosed sources also told the outlet that the chances of McConnell voting to convict the president are “higher than 50%.”







Sen. Mitch McConnell: “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president…”



www.youtube.com



