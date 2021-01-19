https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/lies-democrat-media-complex-claims-anti-trump-boogaloo-terrorists-trump-supporters-new-evidence-proves-otherwise/

The Democrat Media Complex is once again propagandizing Americans to believe a group of fringe domestic terrorists are the insurrectionist wing of the MAGA movement.

Democrats and traitorous Republicans allege President Donald Trump stoked the flames of an attempted insurrection of the U.S. Capitol during his Jan. 6 speech by merely the unprecedented, rampant, and unchecked fraud of the 2020 presidential election.

They claim a mob of Trump supporters who followed Trump’s instructions to riot inside the Capitol building are solely responsible for the violent riot that left five dead.

The enemies of America then capitalized on the chaos by impeaching the president for a second time during his final days in office, while big tech severed POTUS’ social media accounts.

A review of the facts prove the left’s allegations charging MAGA supporters with organizing and executing the breach of the Capitol building are predicated on downright lies, in yet another instance of the Democrat Party’s attempt to deflect its own malfeasance.

As the Gateway Pundit has reported, Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the Boogaloo Bois, a group intent on murder members of law enforcement in the hopes of sparking a second civil war, spearheaded, incited and perpetrating the attack.

Democrat leadership has embraced Black Lives Matter and Antifa, but they are peddling lies about the political alignment of Boogaloo domestic terrorist group to marginalize the MAGA movement.

SUERCUT! Media: Yes, violence is the answer pic.twitter.com/1juSdYtKvD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2021

A Google search of Boogaloo would lead those investigating the group to the movement was spawned by ardent white supremacist Trump supporters. According to Wikipedia, NBC, Huffington Post, Rolling Stone, CNN, Reuters, The Washington Post, MSNBC, Star Tribune, The Daily Caller and The Nation, the Boogaloo Bois are a “far-right” militia.

“National Guard on Standby for Pro-Trump Rallies After Boogaloo Bois Threat,” Newsweek warns.

Like the Proud Boys, the Boogaloos “are another group of far-right supporters of President Trump,” CBS reports.

In reality, the Boogaloo Bois are another violent left-wing mob who are aligned with Black Lives Matter in their disdain for Trump and law enforcement.

Canadian MSM claimed these lunatics were Trump supporters to ratchet up their disinformation campaign. pic.twitter.com/GmCU2exX8y — Frank Dutch 🇨🇦🇳🇱🇯🇵🇺🇲 (@dutch_franklin) January 18, 2021

This Boogaloo Boy, a group which self-described leftists have branded irredeemable fascists, wears a gay pride flag as he praised antifa, BLM, and “right-wing militias” as antibodies to the establishment and rails against US imperialism. Time to rethink the left-right paradigm. https://t.co/rIDGXMSxBB — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) January 19, 2021

Boogaloo Boi leader Mike Dunn loves Trump so much he organized a fireteam inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 to “mock the defenses that protect Tyrants” like the president.

While BLM and Antifa are typically in lock step with Democrat leadership’s anti-gun platform, the Boogaloo, dress in trademark Hawaiian shirts, carry military-style rifles. The group has been regularly providing security for BLM during protests and riots following the death of George Floyd in July.

Today armed Black Lives Matter and “boogaloo” protesters joined forces for an open carry rally against police violence and government overreach. I’ll have HD video up ASAP, but here are some photos I snapped today. Betcha didn’t see this on cable news today. pic.twitter.com/mWXUKQkhA8 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2020

Mike Dunn “Virginia Knights” boogs are lurking the Portland Solidarity protest in Richmond right now. If you guessed BLM 757 was with them you’d be right. https://t.co/JfFCAs6wKP — Tidewater Solidarity Collective (@solidarity757) July 26, 2020

Dunn was spotted on Saturday, in front of the VA State Capitol holding a firearm and providing security for BLM protesters, violating newly enacted legislation that bans guns at the Capitol and legislative office building.

In Oct., a member of the Boogaloo Bois was charged with shooting an assault weapon into the Minneapolis Police Department’s precinct on May 28. Wearing a skull mask and tactical gear, he shot 13 rounds at the police headquarters and shouted “Justice for Floyd.” He also looted and helped set the building ablaze.

In December, a Boogaloo member entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to provide material support to Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

In June 2020, a U.S. Air Force Sergeant, who wrote slogans with his own blood that linked him to the Boogaloo movement, was arrested for shooting Federal Protective Services officer and a sheriff’s deputy to death in Santa Cruz, California.

Not very “far-right” of them, is it?

