https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-immunization-inoculation-residents/2021/01/19/id/1006309

More than a quarter of New York residents say they do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Black, Latino, and younger New Yorkers were the most apt to voice their reluctance against inoculation, according to a Siena College Research Institute survey of 804 state voters.

According to The Wall Street Journal, 7% of those surveyed already received the vaccine which became available Dec. 14. Of the remaining people polled, 27% said they would not get vaccinated, 69% of those polled said they would, and 4% refused to answer.

“New York — like the country — has a long way to go on getting people vaccinated for COVID-19,” said poll spokesperson Steven Greenberg, according to the Journal.

The survey also found 35% of both Republicans and political independents were against vaccinating for COVID-19, along with 39% of Latinos and 36% of Blacks and people aged 18-34.

Historically, Black and Latino Americans have died from COVID-19 at more than twice the rate of white residents, and some states have made concerted efforts to reach out to these groups to convince them to get the vaccine.

North Carolina, for example, hired an advertising firm to boost vaccine awareness in Black and Latino communities. New York created a task force made up of clergy and civil rights leaders to help boost the vaccine rollout process in these populations.

Interestingly, a Siena poll taken between Jan. 10-13, found 55% of New York state residents believe the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, while just 31% said it is over, according to Newsweek.

“Unlike some issues that divide New Yorkers by partisanship, geography or race, this one doesn’t,” Greenberg said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

