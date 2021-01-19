https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/near-majority-new-poll-say-impeachment-trial-after-trump-term-ends

A near majority of registered U.S. voters say a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump after he leaves office is “unnecessary,” according to a new Just the News Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

The combined 49% of respondents who said the trial is “unnecessary” is made up of 40% who said a trial was “totally unnecessary” and 9% who said it was “unnecessary but required.”

Forty-two percent said the trial is “totally necessary.”

In a partisan breakdown, 80% of registered GOP voters side with Trump and say the trial is unnecessary, while 69% of Democrats say the Senate impeachment trial is “totally necessary.”

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen from Jan 14-16.

To see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

