https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/moving-trucks-seen-outside-of-white-house-and-mar-a-lago/
About The Author
Related Posts
Manchin says Trump impeachment ‘ill-advised’…
January 11, 2021
Rashida Tlaib is triggered…
November 23, 2020
Hey Biden, shove that unity candle up your ***…
November 26, 2020
Raphael Warnock compared tax cuts to King Herod’s attempt to kill Jesus…
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy