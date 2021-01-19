https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/534771-mypillow-ceo-says-activists-pressuring-stores-to-drop-product

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, said Saturday that activists are trying to “cancel” him after he appeared at the White House for a meeting with President TrumpDonald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE and was seen with notes urging the president to declare martial law.

In an interview with the right-wing media channel Right Side Broadcasting, Lindell said that he was under “attack” following the visit.

“They’ve attacked my company…they’ve attacked companies that I’ve worked with…they’re trying to cancel me out,” Lindell said on the broadcast.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond…they’re dropping MyPillow,” Lindell continued.

During the broadcast Lindell also referred to the left-leaning activist group Sleeping Giants, which is known for its work pressuring companies to cut ties with supporters of the president, as “the most evil people on the planet.” By Tuesday morning, the group had added the quote to its Twitter bio.

ALSO CONFIRMED: We are “the most evil people in the world.” — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 19, 2021

Numerous companies have moved to sever financial ties with the president and some of his Republican allies following the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, were killed in the wake of the riot consisting of the president’s supporters who, in part, overwhelmed law enforcement in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Biden’s election victory.

The president’s son Eric Trump Eric TrumpTrump considers pardons for former New York Assembly Speaker, Lil Wayne: NYT Manhattan DA expands probe into Trump company to include family estate: report Third bank cuts ties with Trump after Capitol riot MORE criticized a number of companies for ending business ties with the Trump Organization after the riot, claiming that the decisions were made as a result of “cancel culture.”

“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years,” Eric Trump told The Associated Press. “If you disagree with them, if they don’t like you, they try and cancel you.”

