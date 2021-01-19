https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/19/nancy-pelosi-joins-hillary-clintons-podcast-to-peddle-disinformation-about-trumps-cult-and-russian-ties/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for the former Democratic nominee’s podcast out Monday, in which they regurgitated the debunked but favorite and never-ending narrative of the Trump era, labeling the outgoing president as a Russian agent.

“Historically, we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings. I’d love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol,” Clinton said, going on to characterize Trump’s supporters as “cult members” with the “same disregard for democracy” as the Republican president.

“Do you think we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?” Clinton asked Pelosi.

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

The Democratic House speaker answered in the affirmative, as if the two-year special counsel investigation, run by Robert Mueller with unlimited resources, costing millions of dollars, and impeding the Trump agenda, alongside a complicit media running the disinformation operation, wasn’t enough to exonerate the president. The Mueller report found not one person, let alone Trump himself, had colluded with the Russian government over the course of the 2016 election, as was alleged, nor that the president had been working in tandem with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to undermine American interests.

Pelosi recounted the story behind the iconic image of her standing in front of the president lecturing him while the House moved forward with its partisan impeachment proceedings.

“As I said to him in that picture with my blue suit right as I was leaving,” Pelosi explained, “what I was saying to him as I was pointing rudely at him, ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has an explanation for that moment in a widely-shared photo of her standing and pointing at President Donald Trump across the Cabinet room table in the White House. https://t.co/ZO47EZswJh pic.twitter.com/lAPjjxNMdK — Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) October 18, 2019

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin,” Pelosi added. “So yes, we should have a 9/11 Commission, and there is strong support in the Congress to do that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

