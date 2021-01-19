https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/new-york-times-editor-has-chills-watching-joe-bidens-plane-land-at-joint-base-andrews/

We don’t think we’ve heard anything about Joe Biden that approaches the “thrill up his leg” that MSNBC’s Chris Matthews experienced, and thanks to social distancing, we’re not sure about the crease in his pants. But Wednesday at noon he’ll take the oath of office and be our 46th president, and Lauren Wolfe, an editor for the New York Times, got chills watching Biden land at Joint Base Andrews.

Not only that — why didn’t President Trump send a military aircraft to fly him? So petty.

Petty and childish and mortifying.

Oh.

