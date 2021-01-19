https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/new-york-times-editor-has-chills-watching-joe-bidens-plane-land-at-joint-base-andrews/

We don’t think we’ve heard anything about Joe Biden that approaches the “thrill up his leg” that MSNBC’s Chris Matthews experienced, and thanks to social distancing, we’re not sure about the crease in his pants. But Wednesday at noon he’ll take the oath of office and be our 46th president, and Lauren Wolfe, an editor for the New York Times, got chills watching Biden land at Joint Base Andrews.

Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews now. I have chills pic.twitter.com/0fB3VtivS4 — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) January 19, 2021

Yeah, he creeps me out too. — Shawn TH Livengood (@ThLivengood) January 19, 2021

Spine chilling ☠️ — Rebecca Dawn Fleenor (@dawn_fleenor) January 19, 2021

It’s probably COVID. — Michael (@mrh404) January 19, 2021

You might want to get that checked out. It could be the China virus. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) January 19, 2021

Pretty sure chills is a symptom of Covid-19 — Paladin (@paladin_11) January 19, 2021

Is that like a tingle that runs up the leg or something? — Gregizona (@murgatr0id) January 19, 2021

Excellent journalisming. — There’s No “I” in Teamocil (@marylanestrow) January 19, 2021

You’re easily amused — Gary Eaton (@garysteveneaton) January 19, 2021

More unbiased reporting from the New York Times. — AM 560 The Answer (@AM560TheAnswer) January 19, 2021

Lmaoooo… looking forward to unbiased reporting — (Wo)Cox (@HOLYSMKES) January 19, 2021

Thanks for the preview of near-future journalism. — Vincent Q. Gaspacho, Sr. 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) January 19, 2021

“Journalists” when a Dem walks in the room. pic.twitter.com/tVAPUAzajN — Doctor of Education-Elect (@belize042) January 19, 2021

The tongue bathing has commenced — caldo (@MLFresh) January 19, 2021

Hope he sees this, Linda. — St. Antonio MD PhD PE (Dr.) (@LoneStarTexian) January 19, 2021

Have the oceans receded yet? I haven’t checked. — quota10 (@quota10) January 19, 2021

I have the creeps. Also, those goosebumps that you get when a ghost 👻 is present. — Cherie Laverne (@CherieLaVerne) January 19, 2021

I have nausea. — President-elect Hilohaw (@Hilohaw) January 19, 2021

I have gas pains 😂😂 — 👀 (@GregB76) January 19, 2021

I have explosive diarrhea!! — Sizzlenutts (@richardmcelhat2) January 19, 2021

The chills are a normal reaction when Biden smells or touches you, you’ll get used to it — Russell Baker (@Rjbaker88) January 19, 2021

Look, the “miracle of flight” is amazing, but you should have seen a plane land enough times by now that you aren’t chilled by it. — Joseph Self (@Joeyself) January 19, 2021

“Chills.” Give me a f-ing break. His plane is landing. — Brendan (@bremer1978) January 19, 2021

Not only that — why didn’t President Trump send a military aircraft to fly him? So petty.

The pettiness of the Trump admin not sending a military plane to bring him to D.C. as is tradition is mortifying. Childish. — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) January 19, 2021

Petty and childish and mortifying.

WH official said Biden team did not ask for a government plane to bring PEOTUS to DC. The official said the administration explained to the Biden team what the options were. But aides to Biden explained they preferred to fly on private aircraft, the official added. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 19, 2021

Oh.

