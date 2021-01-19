https://www.theblaze.com/news/passengers-attack-spirit-airlines-employees-carry-ons

We got spirit, yes we do! We got spirit — how ’bout you?

Spirit Airlines appears to be having quite the struggle with some its passengers of late.

What’s been happening?

Let’s see now:

Last summer, Spirit said three women physically attacked airline employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, apparently over a delayed flight.The trio of females hit employees “with miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food,” WPLG-TV said, citing Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.

In October, a viral video showed a police officer tasing a brawling female Spirit passenger after she allegedly refused to wear a face mask.

And on a Spirit flight earlier this month, a woman reportedly punched a fellow passenger — a mother traveling with her two young children — after her kids purportedly kicked the back of the woman’s seat after the plane landed at Portland (Oregon) International Airport.

Now what?

Well, we can add another donnybrook to the Spirit ledger. Video caught three passengers attacking two Spirit Airlines employees who asked them to — drum roll, please — make sure their carry-on bags were the right size before boarding their Sunday flight from Detroit to Atlanta, the New York Post reported.

Image source: New York Post video screenshot

Both airline agents were injured, and one was taken to a hospital, Spirit spokesman Field Sutton told the paper in an email regarding the incident inside Detroit Metro Airport.

“The agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft prior to boarding, at which time the passengers became combative,” Sutton told the Post.

He added to the paper that “the agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft.”

What happened to the passengers in question?



Two of the passengers were arrested, and the third was cited and released, the Post said, citing Spirit Airlines.

“All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism. We also thank law enforcement for responding quickly and arresting those involved in the attack,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement, according to the paper. “This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind, and these passengers will be banned from any future travel with Spirit.”

