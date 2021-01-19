https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/orwellian-twitter-suspends-gateway-pundit-account-violating-civic-integrity-rule-no-questioning-election-results-allowed/

You are no longer allowed to question the regime.

Questioning the fraudulent election will no longer be tolerated.

So what if Pennsylvania had 205,000 more mail-in ballots than the number that were sent out?

You are not allowed to question the results.

So what if GOP poll workers were locked out of the counting rooms in Philadelphia, Detroit and Milwaukee?

You are not allowed to question the results.

So what if they were trucking trailers full of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania and into Wisconsin?

How dare you question this operation?

So what if they were rolling out suitcases of ballots in Atlanta and pulling in trucks in Atlanta and Detroit?

This is a common practice we are told.

So what if you could see tens of thousands of votes switch from Trump to Biden on national TV in real-time?

You saw nothing!

Dissent is not allowed.

You can no longer question the results.

Last week Twitter banned a tweet questioning fraud in the election.

Twitter handed The Gateway Pundit account a 12-hour suspension for questioning the stolen election. Then upped it to a six-day suspension. This was doled out in the middle of the night. Someone on the late shift was targeting us.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the top 120 websites in America today and a leading voice for conservatives.

Only Democrats and Marxists are allowed to question an election.

Now this…

Twitter suspended the Gateway Pundit account on Tuesday for another week for violating the “civic integrity” rules.

What the hell is that?

This is beyond Orwellian.

And they did not even point to a specific tweet to ban our account!

Twitter will no longer allow discussion of the 2020 election results.

Civic integrity policy

Overview

January 2021 You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process. In addition, we may label and reduce the visibility of Tweets containing false or misleading information about civic processes in order to provide additional context.

