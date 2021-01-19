https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534755-pardon-talk-intensifies-as-trump-approaches-final-24-hours-in-office

President TrumpDonald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE is preparing to issue dozens of pardons before President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenWoman accused of trying to sell Pelosi laptop to Russians arrested Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Trump moves to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on Europe, Brazil MORE is sworn in at noon on Wednesday, with the big question being whether Trump will preemptively pardon himself before he leaves office.

Trump has been meeting with son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump preparing another 100 pardons, commutations before leaving office: reports Election misinformation dropped 73 percent following Trump’s suspension from Twitter: research The Hill’s 12:30 Report: What to expect for inauguration MORE and daughter Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpTrump preparing another 100 pardons, commutations before leaving office: reports The Hill’s 12:30 Report: What to expect for inauguration DC attorney general pushing to interview Trump Jr. MORE, both senior White House officials, to finalize a list of pardons he’ll issue in the final 24 hours of his presidency.

The pardons are expected to lean heavily in favor of the president’s longtime friends and political allies, as well as drug offenders brought to his attention through the administration’s criminal justice reform efforts.

The rapper Lil Wayne, who has pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal firearm, and former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D), who was found guilty on public corruption charges and is imprisoned in New York, are reportedly among the first wave of pardons Trump will issue Tuesday.

Advocates for Julian Assange Julian Paul AssangeGlenn Greenwald discusses UK judge’s rejection of US extradition request for Assange Will a British court’s decision take Assange off the hook permanently? Assange denied bail in UK MORE are pleading with the president to issue him a pardon. The U.S. is working to have Assange extradited from a London prison to face charges pertaining to government papers published by his firm WikiLeaks. Former President Obama pardoned Chelsea Manning Chelsea Elizabeth ManningHistory is on Edward Snowden’s side: Now it’s time to give him a full pardon Hillicon Valley: Justice Department announces superseding indictment against WikiLeaks’ Assange | Facebook ad boycott gains momentum | FBI sees spike in coronavirus-related cyber threats | Boston city government bans facial recognition technology Justice Department announces superseding indictment against Wikileaks’ Assange MORE over her role in the leaks on his way out of office in 2017.

Trump could also look to issue preemptive pardons for himself or his family members, including sons Eric Trump Eric TrumpTrump considers pardons for former New York Assembly Speaker, Lil Wayne: NYT Manhattan DA expands probe into Trump company to include family estate: report Third bank cuts ties with Trump after Capitol riot MORE and Donald Trump Jr., who have not been charged with any crimes but are bracing for a wave of investigations into their personal business empire and their political activities as soon as Trump leaves the White House.

Legal scholars are divided over whether Trump could pardon himself, with some saying it would be unconstitutional and others believing that pardon powers are broad enough to include self-pardons.

Trump faces potential legal jeopardy on many fronts and must factor in how GOP senators would view a self-pardon as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial over the president’s role in inciting a mob that stormed the Capitol to disrupt the counting of the Electoral College votes.

The president is also being investigated for a phone call he made to Georgia’s secretary of state, urging him to “find” enough illegal votes to reverse the outcome.

Trump’s business empire and personal finances are reportedly the focus of several investigations in his home state of New York.

Outside of his family, Trump has liberally granted pardons to political allies, raising questions about whether he will preemptively pardon his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Giuliani won’t be part of Trump defense at Senate trial Juan Williams: The real ‘Deep State’ is pro-Trump MORE or his former adviser Stephen Bannon, who is charged with fraud over his association with a group that was raising money to build a wall along the southern border.

There are also questions about whether Trump would issue pardons for the dozens that have been arrested in connection with the siege on Capitol Hill, although he would face outrage for such a move.

Trump has already granted clemency or pardons to several individuals ensnared in former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerWhy a special counsel is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG Barr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump MORE’s probe into Russian election interference, including Michael Flynn, Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneTrump preparing another 100 pardons, commutations before leaving office: reports Vice chair of Oregon Young Republicans group among those arrested at Capitol Trump supporters show up to DC for election protest MORE, Georgia Papadopoulos and Alex van der ZwaanAlex van der ZwaanKlobuchar: Trump ‘trying to burn this country down on his way out’ CNN’s John Berman on Trump pardons: ‘Good night to be a corrupt Republican congressman’ Trump pardons George Papadopoulos in latest batch of pardons MORE.

He’s granted full pardons or commuted sentences for several GOP lawmakers found guilty on corruption charges, including former Reps. Duncan Hunter Duncan HunterGOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power’ Nothing becomes Donald Trump’s presidency like his leaving it Pardoning elected officials sends the wrong message MORE (R-Calif.), Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl CollinsGOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power’ Nothing becomes Donald Trump’s presidency like his leaving it Pardoning elected officials sends the wrong message MORE (R-N.Y.) and Steve Stockman Stephen (Steve) Ernest StockmanGOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘It is legal, it is constitutional, but I think it’s a misuse of the power’ Nothing becomes Donald Trump’s presidency like his leaving it Pardoning elected officials sends the wrong message MORE (R-Texas).

The president has also pardoned a handful of former Blackwater security contractors convicted for their roles in the murders of 17 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2017. Blackwater was founded by Erik Prince, the brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVosAzar in exit letter to Trump says Capitol riot could ‘tarnish’ legacy READ: Departure letter from HHS Secretary Azar to Trump ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE.

In addition, Trump has issued pardons or clemency for several people of color charged with drug related offenses. Last year, Trump commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, and he’s worked with Johnson on reforming the criminal justice system.

