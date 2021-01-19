https://www.theepochtimes.com/parler-claims-amazon-intentionally-left-security-hole-for-hackers-to-attack-data-centers_3662963.html

Parler, in a court filing, accused Amazon Web Services (AWS) of deliberately leaving open Amazon Route 53, a Domain Name System web service, that essentially provided a green light for hackers to attack its data centers.

Parler’s filing in a Washington state court stated that after AWS took Parler offline, “it did a very curious thing” and “left open Route 53.”

The move, according to Parler, “conveniently directed hackers to our backup datacenters and caused them to initiate a sizeable DNS attack.”

“In other words,” the filing read, “AWS essentially illuminated a large neon arrow directing hackers to Parler’s backup datacenters. And the hackers got the message, launching an extremely large attack” that was “250 times larger and 12 – 24 times longer than the average DDoS attack,” referring to a distributed denial-of-service.

Parler noted that Amazon later terminated its Route 53 link, “but the damage was done.”

AWS took the social media website—which describes itself as a “free speech” social media platform—down last week after Parler was removed from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

“AWS didn’t just put Parler up a creek without a paddle—it banished it up the Columbia River without a boat and made sure no other boats would be willing to come to the rescue,” Parler said in its filing, describing it as an “AWS-facilitated attack.”

The Epoch Times reached out to Amazon for comment.

Earlier this week, Parler’s website resurfaced, although the social media site isn’t up and running. It included a message from CEO John Matze, investor Dan Bongino, and executive Amy Peikoff.

Parler’s lawsuit initially contended that Amazon engaged in monopolistic practices and asked a court to reinstate the website. In a later filing, Parler accused Amazon of only caring about whether President Donald Trump would join the website after his account was banned from Twitter, which also uses AWS.

For its part, Amazon said the social media website was taken off AWS due to extreme rhetoric expressed by its users, while it alleged that Parler took little action to curb it. Amazon filed examples of the comments that were posted on Parler and were ostensibly not moderated.

“We are going to fight in a civil War on Jan.20th, Form MILITIAS now and acquire targets,” according to one post included in Amazon’s court filing. Added another: “On January 20th we need to start systematicly [sic] assassinating [sic] #liberal leaders, liberal activists, #blm leaders and supporters, members of the #nba #nfl #mlb #nhl #mainstreammedia anchors and correspondents and #antifa. I already have a news worthy event planned.”

