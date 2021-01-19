https://www.theblaze.com/news/pennsylvania-shelter-in-place-multiple-people-shot

Authorities have asked residents in the Pocono area of Pennsylvania to shelter in place after four people were shot on Monday night.

What are the details?

According to an ABC News report, the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management said that people living on the 196 corridor between Pocono Farms East and Pocono Country Place should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

The outlet reported that “rapid gunfire” was reported at Pocono Country Place, a Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, and at a business on route 196.

“Police were dispatched at 5 p.m. to a report of multiple gunshots,” according to the outlet, citing Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Christopher Wagner. “At that time, they started receiving other calls of gunshots around in [sic] the township.”

The victims included a 47-year-old woman who was shot in the back; a 19-year-old male who was shot in the arm; a 20-year-old male who was shot in the head, and another 20-year-old male who was shot in the leg.

The woman, according to the report, had to be flown to a trauma center for treatment.

The male who was shot in the head was reportedly “in and out of consciousness,” Wagner added according to WNEP-TV.

Dollar General store manager Nicole Hull told the station that a customer heard the gunshots and immediately became concerned.

“He heard the whistle of the bullet shell going over his head,” Hull said of the customer. “I immediately rushed him into the store, and I locked the doors, and as I was doing so, we heard about 15-20 shots more.”

WNEP reported that members of its news team witnessed a “black Mercedes, a Kia SUV, and a Volvo sedan towed on the back of a truck” while at the Pocono Mountain Regional Police station on Monday night.

“Police have confirmed all three of those vehicles are part of the investigation,” the station noted.

The conditions of the four victims are unknown at the time of this reporting.

ABC News reports that at least one person of interest is being questioned in connection with the shootings, but no arrests have been made.

