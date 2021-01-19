https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/senate-conviction-republicans-trial/2021/01/19/id/1006192

About 20% of Republicans now “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the Senate taking action to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

The number marks an increase from the 14% who had said in an earlier poll this month that they would approve of a Senate conviction.

Here are highlights from the new poll:

86% of Democrats say they “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of a potential Senate conviction.

50% of independents say they “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of a Senate conviction.

55% of all those polled said they either “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the Senate convicting Trump. 37% said they “strongly or “somewhat” disapprove of a conviction, while 7% said they had no opinion.

The poll, conducted Jan. 15-17, surveyed 1,993 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

