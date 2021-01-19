https://hannity.com/media-room/pompeo-the-chinese-communist-party-poses-an-existential-threat-to-the-united-states/
BRAIN FREEZE: Al Gore Demands Senate BLOCK POMPEO over Climate ‘DENIAL’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.18
Former Vice President and climate change crusader Al Gore urged the Senate to reject President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State Thursday, claiming Mike Pompeo was unqualified because he “denies the climate crisis.”
Gore took to twitter to slam Trump’s pick to lead the State Department, saying the former CIA chief has been “doing the bidding” for fossil fuel corporations for years; adding the American people “deserve better.”
“Senators should reject Mike Pompeo’s nomination to be Secretary of State. He denies the climate crisis, and has been doing the bidding for fossil fuel interests his whole career. The American people deserve better,” tweeted Gore.
The former Vice President’s comments come months after the global warming alarmist feverishly attempted to explain a brutally cold winter throughout the Northern Hemisphere; bizarrely suggesting that global warming is now causing “global cooling.”
BREAKING NOW: House Democrats Subpoena Mike Pompeo in Latest Impeachment Push
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.27.19
Democrats in the House of Representatives issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday; demanding he hand-over documents to the Foreign Affairs Committee regarding President Trump’s personal phone call with the leader of Ukraine.
“The subpoena, which demands Pompeo provide documents by Oct. 4, was accompanied by a plan to depose five State Department officials, including Ambassador Kurt Volker, who reportedly arranged for Trump’s personal lawyer to meet with high-level Ukrainian officials, and Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine by Trump,” reports Politico.
“The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees. Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” said a written statement from House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings.
