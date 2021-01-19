https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-issues-executive-order-january-22-two-days-bidens-planned-inauguration-proclaiming-sanctity-life/
President Trump issued another Executive Order today but this one of scheduled for two days after Joe Biden’s planned for Inauguration. The EO is proclaiming the sanctity of life.
President Trump today issued another Executive Order – this one to proclaim January 22, 2021, as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. The unique thing about this EO is that it is after Joe Biden is expected to be sworn into the office of the Presidency on January 20th.
The EO states:
Every human life is a gift to the world. Whether born or unborn, young or old, healthy or sick, every person is made in the holy image of God. The Almighty Creator gives unique talents, beautiful dreams, and a great purpose to every person. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonder of human existence and renew our resolve to build a culture of life where every person of every age is protected, valued, and cherished.
President Trump supports the right to life.
Joe Biden is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, which performs thousands of abortions annually.
This clearly shows the President’s love for life.