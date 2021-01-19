https://www.oann.com/president-trump-to-issue-dozens-of-pardons-commutations-on-last-day-in-office/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trump-to-issue-dozens-of-pardons-commutations-on-last-day-in-office

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:37 AM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

President Trump has made his mark on the nation’s judicial system through his use of his clemency powers as well as work for criminal justice reform and he’s not done yet. He’s expected to grant clemency to dozens of Americans before the end of his term.

Reports this week indicated the the President will issue up to around 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday, which is his last full day in office. President Trump is said to have met Sunday with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and senior advisers to consider pardon requests.

It’s unclear who exactly the President may grant clemency too, but rapper Lil Wayne is expected to receive a pardon. Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, is facing the possibility of several years behind bars after pleading guilty to federal gun charges.

Since the election, the President has notably granted clemency to former National Security adviser Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone among others.

A realtor from Texas is now asking the President for a pardon, following her arrest for her alleged involvement at the U.S. Capitol break-in. On Friday, Dallas realtor Jennifer Ryan asked the President to pardon her after she flew to the Capitol on her private jet to protest the election.

Ryan said she does not believe she deserves to face prison. She was arrested for disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds as well as for entering a restricted area. Ryan remains confident she was only there to peacefully protest with no intentions of violence.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything violent and I didn’t realize that there was actually violence,” she explained. “And it went way out of proportion and I would like to apologize for all the families that are affected by any of the negative environment.”

The realtor believes she and other protestors should be pardoned. The Texan claimed she went to the Capitol to express her patriotism. Despite her claims, President Trump is not expected to take action regarding those charged as his term ends.

