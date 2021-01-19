https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-to-pardon-steve-bannon-report/
BREAKING: Trump is likely to grant Steve Bannon a pardon, sources tell me, ending federal prosecution of the president’s former strategist for allegedly defrauding donors to a group that sought to build a wall on the Mexico border. Story out soon.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021
News w @PamelaBrownCNN — Trump has decided to pardon Steve Bannon in a last-minute decision made hours before he’s scheduled to leave the WH. Officials cautioned CNN Trump’s decision is not final until he signs the paperwork but Trump has told people he’s decided to pardon Bannon
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 20, 2021
Just hit the wires in the past 10 minutes.
This story is developing.