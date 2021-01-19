https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/19/rashida-tlaib-goes-off-on-racist-state-israel-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-palestinians-like-her-grandma-but-she-left-out-some-details-video/

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib — who is definitely not an anti-Semite — is absolutely disgusted with the State of Israel’s refusal to vaccinate the Palestinians it regularly persecutes against COVID19. After all, Israel has become a global model in COVID19 vaccinations.

Why does Israel hate the Palestinians so much? Why does Israel want Palestinians to die???

Ah, OK. So the reason that Israel isn’t falling all over itself to dispense COVID19 vaccines to the Palestinians is definitely racist, anti-Muslim bigotry. Also, they really, really hate Rashida’s sweet old grandma.

They’re supposed to.

Hey, yeah. What does the Palestinian Authority think about this?

Well, as it happens, Rashida Tlaib failed to note that the Palestinian Authority has said that they don’t want Israel’s help.

From late December:

A senior official with the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health said that the Palestinians do not expect Israel to sell them, or purchase on their behalf, the vaccine from any country.

The PA, with the help of the World Health Organization, has managed to secure the vaccine from other sources, the official added, without elaborating.

Another PA Ministry of Health official said that he expected vaccinations in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to begin next month. He, too, clarified that the PA has not asked Israel to supply the Palestinians with the vaccine. “We are working on our own to obtain the vaccine from a number of sources,” the official added. “We are not a department in the Israeli Defense Ministry. We have our own government and Ministry of Health, and they are making huge efforts to get the vaccine.”

Must’ve slipped her mind! It’s entirely possible that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about, as that happens often with her.

It’s also entirely possible that she’s just straight-up lying through her teeth, which she also does quite frequently.

Now there’s an interesting thought exercise! We have a feeling the answer is no. And if they did, Rashida’s head might literally explode.

Or maybe just take it up with the “Authority.”

Israel isn’t responsible for this. But if Rashida Tlaib can’t blame Israel, she’s really got nothing to do with herself.

Hey, man. Sometimes you’ve just gotta throw grandma under the bus! Do it for the narrative!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...