https://thepostmillennial.com/regnery-to-publish-rep-josh-hawleys-book-after-simon-and-schuster-backs-out-due-to-his-political-views/

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Republican Senator Josh Hawley saw his book publisher, Simon and Schuster, cancel him the day after the deadly riot at Capitol Hill. Simon and Schuster claimed that Hawley played a role in inciting the crowd due to his having stated he would vote against the certification of the Electoral College results.

“We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” the publisher said in a statement.

Now, however, the Missouri Senator has found a new, conservative-leaning publisher to publish his work, the AP reports.

Regnery, whose slogan is “conservative books for independent thinkers,” announced in a press release on Monday that they would be publishing Hawley’s The Tyranny of Big Tech in the springtime.

“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” said Regnery president Thomas Spence in a statement.

Hawley has been a vocal critic of the power of big tech giants, having led the calls within the Republican Party to revoke protections guaranteed to tech companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The act allows big tech giants to be legally treated as platforms for information, protecting them from being sued for the content which appears on their website, while also guaranteeing them the ability to regulate their content, much like a publisher.

However, Hawley has most recently garnered criticism for his objection to the certification of the 2020 election results, joining fellow Republican Senator Ted Cruz in alleging that election and voter fraud may have impacted the results. Some of the tech giants which Hawley has campaigned against have explicitly banned such claims on their websites, with Facebook notably outright banning the phrase “stop the steal.”

Due to his objection to the election results, Hawley has faced calls to be expelled from the Senate, most notably by Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who claimed, without evidence, that his actions “fueled a riot.” She has called on those in the GOP who voted against the the Electoral College certification to resign.

The election was ultimately certified in favour of Joe Biden after evidence failed to support claims of voter and electoral fraud. Biden will be be sworn into office on Jan 20.



