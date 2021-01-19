https://www.oann.com/rep-greene-ban-demonstrates-hypocrisy-of-big-tech-giant-twitter/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-greene-ban-demonstrates-hypocrisy-of-big-tech-giant-twitter
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021
In an exclusive interview, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said her ban by Twitter is a demonstration of the tech giant’s double standards and hypocrisy in managing content on its platform. One America’s John Hines has more from Washington.
https://vjs.zencdn.net/ie8/1.1.2/videojs-ie8.min.js
https://vjs.zencdn.net/7.8.4/video.js