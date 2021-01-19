https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/19/rep-ilhan-omar-has-her-own-woke-8-year-old-story-regarding-vice-president-elect-kamala-harris/

Eileen Rivers, digital content editor for USA Today’s editorial page, decided to approach the upcoming swearing-in of Kamala Harris as vice president by collecting mini-editorials from female authors, newsmakers, activists, politicians, and pundits. One of those women was Rep. Ilhan Omar, who decided to share the story of her 8-year-old daughter.

Ilhan Omar writes: “As Harris first addressed the nation as vice president-elect, my 8-year-old daughter Ilwad turned to me and said, ‘She looks like me, Mama.'” https://t.co/typCinWhnD — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 19, 2021

How is it that 8-year-olds always say just the right thing?

And then everybody clapped — zeynep (@zeynepyenisey) January 19, 2021

And then everyone stood and started clapping. One by one. Very slowly at first. — MaelstromRider (@RiderMaelstrom) January 19, 2021

The magical woke children are at it again. — New Year-New Bastard (@Nebuchadnezzar9) January 19, 2021

my 11mo old daughter saw Harris on tv and said “i only wish the notorious RBG could’ve lived to see this” all of my neighbors came out onto their porches and applauded — Dirt’s Brooklyn Zoo verse, in tweet form (@KillaHills10307) January 19, 2021

I went to a bar and there was a 4 month old baby and Kamala Harris was on tv and the baby said “Finally, a female VP, it’s only 12 years late!” And then everyone clapped — Fakest of News 🤔 (@fakestofmemes) January 19, 2021

My 4 year old saw a picture of her and said, “Fweeedom” — David Lee from Wayzata (@LeeWayzata) January 19, 2021

That’s funny, my pig Babe (kinda famous, may have heard of him, no big deal) said the same thing. 🤔 — HotChipGeesus (@BurnswhenI) January 19, 2021

“And then my ficus tree sobbed gently, so moved was zhe by what zhe was seeing…” — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) January 19, 2021

My 12 month old called me and told me this is total BS. — Mostly peaceful protestor (@stockdemons) January 19, 2021

My unborn child looked from writing their thesis on astrophysics and told me “that’s horse shit”. — Chris Pyzik (@cpyzik) January 19, 2021

As Harris addressed the nation as vice president-elect, my 9 year old godson turned to me and said “she endorses sneakers made in a country that uses slaves to pick cotton.” — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 19, 2021

My eight year old son looked up while reading “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” and mused aloud, “Father: was it the feckless colonialism that was more germane to the collapse of the republic; or the inner rot of the citizenry’s zeitgeist that contributed thusly?” https://t.co/OdQw8n7brJ — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) January 19, 2021

Horrible parenting. Don’t teach your kids to judge people based on immutable characteristics. — Prez Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho (@PrezDew) January 19, 2021

She doesn’t look like her though — Hodlen Wilbury (@indi_visible) January 19, 2021

Not really.

And a striking resemblance to her uncle. — R O B (@swampybuffalo) January 19, 2021

We see what you did there.

Will we ever be done with these phony kid stories? — B. Miller (@BlaiseInKC) January 19, 2021

That’s just what my 2-year old said. It brought a tear to my eye. — UnWoked (@tdbunwoked) January 19, 2021

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 — Oh, I went there! (@COProvencal) January 19, 2021

we’re back to this arc of history shit too, i see — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) January 19, 2021

Yeah, imma call bullshit on that one — RedDirtRizosOk (@RedDirtRizosOk) January 19, 2021

This story wouldn’t earn better than C- in any of the creative writing classes that I’ve ever taken — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) January 19, 2021

No she didn’t — 🦆 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐮𝐬 ➐ 🦆🦆 (@MarkBluecheck) January 19, 2021

She didn’t say that. — Magic Sam (aka Fat Jimmy aka Fultz Force Five) (@SteveSm88084930) January 19, 2021

How many times are we going to hear this story?? — Regina George 💋 (@twilight_chibi) January 19, 2021

Until you believe it. — 🤌 (@praharin) January 19, 2021

99.999% of these “she looks like me” situations never happened, no matter the context. — Dziki Possum (@DzikiPossum) January 19, 2021

Was that after she said she longed for fweedom? — Dr. Micky Solo, J.D. (@solomicky2) January 19, 2021

This is the type of “news” we’ll be inundated with for the next four years and any criticism will be labeled right-wing racism. — Per Spec (@T86Vincent) January 19, 2021

Sorry, but nothing beats this 8-year-old’s reaction according to an MSNBC guest:

“My daughter, who is 8 years old, when she heard that the vice president had picked Kamala Harris, her eyes got big, Chris, and said, ‘My goodness, she’s south Asian and Jamaican, that means anything is possible for a woman.’ And this is my daughter, who’s 8 years old.” — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 13, 2020

Related:

MSNBC guest describing young daughter’s reaction to Biden choosing Kamala Harris is a lock for the Woke 8-Year-Olds Hall of Fame https://t.co/4WEAhd8rry — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

