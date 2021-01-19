https://hannity.com/media-room/report-bidens-proposal-to-raise-national-minimum-wage-to-15-could-kill-3-7-million-jobs/

A new report released this week raised serious questions over Joe Biden’s push to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour; saying the move could kill upwards of 3.7 million jobs around the country.

Biden’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 could kill up to 3.7M jobs, CBO estimateshttps://t.co/oHAEDT4tVE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 19, 2021

“Families below the poverty line would receive an additional $8 billion in real income in 2025, while families above the poverty line would lose $16 billion in real income,” reports the Washington Examiner.

“Biden detailed his coronavirus relief package last week, which included raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15,” adds the website.

“No one working 40 hours a week should still be below the poverty line,” he said. “People tell me that’s going to be hard to pass. Florida just passed it, as divided as that state is, they just passed it. The rest of the country is ready to move as well.”

Read the full report here.

BIDEN in TX: ‘Look, Tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday… I’m Rushing Ahead Aren’t I?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.02.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself. “Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden. Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020 Watch Biden’s comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.” “You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden. “It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

