Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt was laid off Tuesday as the company restructures itself heading into the Biden administration, according to a report.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

Fox News Digital is laying off staff, as a continuation of restructuring plans the company first announced last fall. The new cuts also reflect a news cycle that may be less intense in the aftermath of the election, and with Joe Biden set to take office tomorrow. […] Among those let go Tuesday was Chris Stirewalt, the politics editor for Fox News. A 10-year veteran of the company, Stirewalt was also a key member of the Fox News decision desk, which drew the ire of President Trump after becoming the first network to call Arizona for Biden.

In addition to Stirewalt, approximately 20 other Fox News employees are believed to have been impacted by the restructuring.

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, Fox News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” a Fox News spokesperson told THR. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

Fox News would not comment on whether Stirewalt was let go.

The development comes after Fox News dropped to third place among cable news channels last week. CNN finished first with around 2.8 million viewers daily from January 4th to Sunday and 4.2 million in primetime, while MSNBC scored 2.3 million daily and 3.8 million during primetime. Fox News garnered 1.7 million daily and 3.2 million for primetime.

