President Trump is the most popular Republican in history.

He won over 13 million new voters in 2020 over 2016.

President Trump brought in more Latino voters, black voters, gay voters, immigrant voters than any Republican in modern history.

Mark Halperin on Newsmax today reported: Mitch McConnell and establishment Republicans reportedly don’t want to see Trump on the ballot in 2024. McConnell’s latest move in the senate may be about not only to convict the president but to pass with the majority something that would bar him from holding office again.

Via Newsmax.

Mitch McConnell lost the Senate Majority because he refused to give citizens another $1,400, while spending $700 billion to special interest and foreign countries. He has got to be one of the biggest dumbasses in U.S. history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 19, 2021

