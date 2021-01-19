https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/19/report-vp-pence-not-expected-to-attend-president-trumps-sendoff-at-joint-afb-andrews-but-the-reason-makes-no-sense/

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey is reporting that Vice President Pence is not expected to attend President Trump’ sendoff at Joint Air Force Base Andrew on Wednesday with his sources saying it will be “logistically challenging” for the vice president to do both the sendoff and attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later in the day:

Um, yeah . . . if he wanted to go, he could do both:

It’s only a 28-minute drive, and that’s without the police escort:

TBH, it would prove awkward to both parties if these chants broke out while awaiting the president to depart:

And for some reason, the White House invited Anthony Scaramucci, John Kelly and Don McGhan to the sendoff. All three will reportedly skip it as well:

After the inauguration, Pence will fly home to Indiana:

And that’s how it all ends.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...