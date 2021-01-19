https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/republicans-vice-president-pence-senate-majority-leader-mcconnell-house-minority-leader-mccarthy-wont-attend-president-trumps-goodbye-ceremony/

Good riddance from the GOP!

You can really tell who your friends are sometimes and the GOP leadership are no friend to President Trump. Despite President Trump receiving more legitimate votes than any presidential candidate in history, the Republican leadership are happy to see him gone. They already forgot his name.

The Independent reported:

Republican leaders are skipping President Trump’s farewell event to instead attend church with incoming President Joe Biden on the day of his inauguration.

Senate Majority Leader, soon-to-be Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will both attend church with Mr Biden, Axios reports. It’s a snub symbolising a possible GOP establishment break with Donald Trump and a sign of unity for the country. Vice President Mike Pence is also skipping Mr Trump’s event but is reportedly not going to attend church with Mr Biden. Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey tweeted that attending both Mr Trump’s event and Mr Biden’s inauguration would be logistically challenging for Mr Pence.

Minority Leader McCarthy takes credit for the House winning every close race and all the toss up races in November as if it was because of his work while giving no credit to the President:

This ding dongs don’t know how their actions have torn Trump supporters away from the Republican Party. While they say good riddance to the greatest President of our lifetimes, Trump supporters are saying good riddance to them.

